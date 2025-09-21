Drones attack Foros sanatorium in temporarily occupied Crimea, "important guests" may have been staying there

Sergei Aksyonov, the so-called head of Russian-occupied Crimea, said on the evening of 21 September that a drone attack had targeted the Foros sanatorium on the peninsula. Social media reports indicate that "very important guests" were staying there and four state dachas are located nearby. [A dacha is a seasonal secondary residence, usually with a little plot of land, where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries or keep a garden – ed.]

Source: Aksyonov; Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel; Krym.Realii, a Crimea-related project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Details: Aksyonov claimed that several facilities on the grounds of the Foros sanatorium had been damaged in the drone attack, with casualties reported. Falling debris from a downed drone also caused dry grass to catch fire near Yalta.

Krym.Realii reported that four state dachas are located between Foros and Yalta. The political elite have visited these residences since Soviet times. The Russian media outlet Project conducted an investigation and found that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had taken over two of the state dachas – the sixth and the eighth.

Krymskyi Veter wrote that the strike on the Foros sanatorium had occurred at around 19:30.

A source claimed that "very important guests were staying at the sanatorium".

The sanatorium's website states that on 21 September, the Foros Hall restaurant was closed due to a private event.

