All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Drones attack Foros sanatorium in temporarily occupied Crimea, "important guests" may have been staying there

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 September 2025, 23:28
Drones attack Foros sanatorium in temporarily occupied Crimea, important guests may have been staying there
Sanatorium Foros occupied by the Russians. Photo: the sanatorium's website

Sergei Aksyonov, the so-called head of Russian-occupied Crimea, said on the evening of 21 September that a drone attack had targeted the Foros sanatorium on the peninsula. Social media reports indicate that "very important guests" were staying there and four state dachas are located nearby. [A dacha is a seasonal secondary residence, usually with a little plot of land, where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries or keep a garden – ed.]

Source: Aksyonov; Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel; Krym.Realii, a Crimea-related project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

Details: Aksyonov claimed that several facilities on the grounds of the Foros sanatorium had been damaged in the drone attack, with casualties reported. Falling debris from a downed drone also caused dry grass to catch fire near Yalta.

Advertisement:

Krym.Realii reported that four state dachas are located between Foros and Yalta. The political elite have visited these residences since Soviet times. The Russian media outlet Project conducted an investigation and found that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had taken over two of the state dachas – the sixth and the eighth.

Krymskyi Veter wrote that the strike on the Foros sanatorium had occurred at around 19:30.

A source claimed that "very important guests were staying at the sanatorium".

The sanatorium's website states that on 21 September, the Foros Hall restaurant was closed due to a private event.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Crimeadronesoccupation
Advertisement:
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant sees tenth blackout since Russian occupation
Trump at UN: NATO states "funding war against themselves" by buying Russian energy
Woman injured during labour dies in hospital after Russian attack on Kyiv on 7 September 
Three African countries quit International Criminal Court, clearing way for Putin
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strikes on key facilities in Russia and Crimea
UpdatedAirports in Denmark and Norway close after "large drones" spotted
All News
Crimea
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy 2 Russian Be‑12 Chaika amphibious aircraft for first time in history
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy three Russian Mi-8 helicopters and radar in Crimea – video
US TV channel shows map of Ukraine without Crimea
RECENT NEWS
19:11
Woman killed in Russian attack on Nikopol
19:02
Drone attack halts operations at Gazprom's plant in Astrakhan, says Reuters
18:51
US secretary of state rules out downing Russian aircraft violating NATO airspace
18:14
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant sees tenth blackout since Russian occupation
18:11
Trump at UN: NATO states "funding war against themselves" by buying Russian energy
18:00
Woman injured during labour dies in hospital after Russian attack on Kyiv on 7 September 
17:31
Bridge used by Russian troops blown up in Belgorod Oblast
17:07
Idea to ban diesel fuel exports floated in Russia, says FT
16:59
Ukrainian company STG presents poncho that conceals soldiers from thermal imagers – photos
16:50
Russian army attacks Ukrainian state postal service branch in Odesa Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: