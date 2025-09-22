All Sections
One in six oil tankers worldwide belongs to Russia's shadow fleet – NYT

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 22 September 2025, 03:52
One in six oil tankers worldwide belongs to Russia's shadow fleet – NYT
Oil tanker. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Russia has managed to bypass Western sanctions by creating a shadow fleet of oil tankers. It has been estimated that around 17% of all active vessels of this class are used to transport Russian oil.

Source: The New York Times

Details: The West imposed a series of sanctions aimed at limiting the Kremlin's profits from oil exports after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. However, Russia quickly established a new earning scheme: it assembled a fleet of old ships with opaque ownership structures, which secretly deliver oil to China, India and other distant markets.

S&P Global Market Intelligence estimated that at the beginning of 2025 this shadow fleet included around 940 vessels, which is 45% more than in 2024. Its share accounts for approximately 17% of the global tanker fleet.

Many of these ships operate without proper insurance, frequently change flags, report false location data and conduct ship-to-ship oil transfers. This complicates tracking the origin of the oil and monitoring compliance with sanctions.

S&P reported that the average age of these vessels is about 20 years, compared to 13 years for the oil fleet as a whole.

"Lack of insurance combined with the really old vessels – this just increases the risk of environmental catastrophe," said Nataliia Hozak, Director of Greenpeace Ukraine.

In addition, some of these vessels are suspected of underwater sabotage – damaging pipelines or cables.

"A lot of people want to do the easy part – impose sanctions – but we've actually caused a bigger problem. The sanctions don't put them out of business. They put them out of legitimate business," emphasised Ian Ralby, a maritime security expert and founder of the research firm I.R. Consilium.

Background: 

