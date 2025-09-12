All Sections
EU extends personal sanctions against those involved in Russia's war against Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 12 September 2025, 14:14
EU extends personal sanctions against those involved in Russia's war against Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The EU has agreed to extend personal sanctions against those involved in Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We just extended our sanctions on Russia. At the same time, we are finalising work on the 19th package – looking into additional curbs on Russian oil sales, shadow oil tankers, and banks. We’ll keep choking off the cash for Putin’s war."

Details: Although Kallas has not specified what sanctions are involved, the extension clearly concerns personal sanctions – the previous decision expires on 15 September. Prior to that, they were extended in March 2025.

Background:

  • It was reported that Hungary and Slovakia demanded that six Russians be removed from the EU sanctions list, threatening not to support the decision otherwise. It is currently unknown whether these concessions were made.
  • In the spring of 2025, four names were removed from the EU sanctions list: Vladimir Rashevsky, the former head of EuroChem, one of the largest mineral fertiliser producers; the sister of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, Gulbahor Ismailova; businessman Vyacheslav Moshe Kantor; and Russian Minister of Sport Mikhail Degtyarev.
  • Their removal from the EU sanctions list was a requirement of Hungary in order to extend the entire list, which includes about 2,400 people involved in violating Ukraine's territorial integrity.

EUsanctions
