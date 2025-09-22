All Sections
Lithuanian foreign minister: EU must trigger Plan B over Orbán's veto on Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 22 September 2025, 14:07
Kęstutis Budrys. Photo: Evgeniy Maloletka/Associated Press/East News

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys believes that the European Union should soon activate its Plan B to unblock the start of negotiations with Ukraine, which are being blocked due to Hungary’s opposition.

Source: Budrys in an interview with European Pravda

Details: When asked whether there is a way to speed up Ukraine’s European integration in the context of the Hungarian veto, the minister replied affirmatively.

He noted that the principle underlying the normal enlargement process is that a country’s progress depends on its achievements, and this principle is now undermined because of Hungary – since Ukraine meets the criteria, but Budapest is manipulating its veto right.

"We seek that there will be a 27 vote, but until there is not, we are looking for alternative solutions," he said.

He confirmed that this referred to the so-called Plan B to overcome the Hungarian veto.

Quote: "We cannot be the hostages, and there are ways how we should proceed. With the Danish presidency, we still have the opportunity and time to proceed with informal stages that would be finalised a bit later. It is allowed by the current methodology." 

Details: Budrys added that "it will show our respect for the agreed rules and will assist the reform process in Ukraine. It would also allow us to keep mobilised resources on the European Commission side and attention from the member states". 

"I don't know what their motives are, but I will not be in a position of weakness or be taken hostage. And we have the solution," he said.  

Budrys noted that he was optimistic that the member states would support this path.

"It's not about some wording and definitely not about creating the illusion that we are still doing something. No! It's about keeping momentum. It's about proceeding with the real things that matter, meaning reforms in Ukraine and the preparation of the European Union. For it, we need the machine. And the informal process would be that machine," he said.

In addition, Budrys gave an affirmative answer to European Pravda’s question about whether Plan B should be launched already now, in the autumn of 2025.

Quote: "Of course. The momentum is now, and if we postpone it… I have seen it so many times. To keep the political focus where it is – is a difficult task." 

Read also: Getting round Orbán: how to unblock Ukraine's road to the EU

Background: Budrys also said that the coalition negotiations in Lithuania and the presence of the scandalous Dawn of Nemumas party in the coalition would not have a negative impact on further support for Ukraine.

