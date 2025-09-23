Trump says he can say whether he trusts Putin "in about a month"

US President Donald Trump has said that for now he does not have a ready answer on whether he trusts Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump's remarks to the press at the beginning of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York

Details: Journalists asked Trump whether he trusts Putin.

"I'll let you know in about a month from now, OK?" Trump replied.

Background:

In recent times Trump has repeatedly said he was disappointed by the lack of progress in his attempts to stop the Russo-Ukrainian war and that Putin has let him down.

Recently, signals have emerged from Washington suggesting that Trump is edging closer to a decision on sanctions against Russia, but this has not yet materialised.

Meanwhile, the US president has spoken about the importance of Russia's revenues from energy sales in stopping the war and demanded that Europe completely cease purchasing Russian energy resources. He again emphasised this during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

