Trump says he can say whether he trusts Putin "in about a month"

Mariya Yemets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 23 September 2025, 21:40
Trump says he can say whether he trusts Putin in about a month
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that for now he does not have a ready answer on whether he trusts Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump's remarks to the press at the beginning of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York

Details: Journalists asked Trump whether he trusts Putin.

"I'll let you know in about a month from now, OK?" Trump replied.

Background: 

PutinTrump
