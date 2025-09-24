All Sections
Zelenskyy: Putin's Russia is nothing without China

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 24 September 2025, 00:54
Zelenskyy: Putin's Russia is nothing without China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the UN Security Council high-level meeting. Screenshot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that "China stays silent" instead of acting in favour of peace in Ukraine, although he believes that "without China, Putin's Russia is nothing".

Source: Zelenskyy in his address at the UN Security Council high-level meeting on Ukraine

Quote: "China is also represented here [at the UN Security Council]. A powerful nation on which Russia now depends completely. 

If China truly wanted this war to stop, it could compel Moscow to end the invasion. 

Without China, Putin's Russia is nothing. 

Yet too often, China stays silent and distant instead of [being] active for peace."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the United States is also present at the UN Security Council.

Quote: "The United States of America is present here as well – a strong nation that supports our defence. 

And we've said 'yes' to every proposal from the US President for a ceasefire and talks with Russia to bring peace – but Russia always says 'no' or tries to confuse everyone so that even a ceasefire can't happen."

Background

