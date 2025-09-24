Zelenskyy: Budapest Memorandum failed, Ukraine builds new security architecture
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is building a new security architecture since the Budapest Memorandum has "failed" and turned into "blabbering".
Source: Zelenskyy in his address to the UN Security Council high-level meeting on Ukraine
Quote: "The Budapest Memorandum, meant to guarantee Ukraine’s security in exchange for giving up nuclear weapons, failed. It proved that international promises can turn into blabbering.
That is why today, with the UK, with France, and already with more than 30 nations in our Coalition of the Willing, we are building a new security architecture. We count on the United States of America as a backstop."
Details: Zelenskyy said real security guarantees must become a boundary that Russia cannot cross again.
Background:
- Zelenskyy also said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is afraid of talks and only appears abroad to buy time for killings, pretending that he is seeking diplomacy.
- Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he now believes in Ukraine's chances of regaining control over its territory within its internationally recognised borders.
- Trump published this post after meeting Zelenskyy.
- The public part of their conversation only briefly touched on Russia's war against Ukraine: among other things, Trump said he was not yet ready to talk about US security guarantees for Kyiv and that he would say whether he trusted Russian leader Vladimir Putin "in about a month".
