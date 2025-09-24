Zelenskyy: Budapest Memorandum failed, Ukraine builds new security architecture

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is building a new security architecture since the Budapest Memorandum has "failed" and turned into "blabbering".

Source: Zelenskyy in his address to the UN Security Council high-level meeting on Ukraine

Quote: "The Budapest Memorandum, meant to guarantee Ukraine’s security in exchange for giving up nuclear weapons, failed. It proved that international promises can turn into blabbering.

That is why today, with the UK, with France, and already with more than 30 nations in our Coalition of the Willing, we are building a new security architecture. We count on the United States of America as a backstop."

Details: Zelenskyy said real security guarantees must become a boundary that Russia cannot cross again.

Background:

