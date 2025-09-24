Russia attacks Ukraine with 152 drones overnight: 126 destroyed, strikes hit 7 locations

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 152 loitering munitions on the night of 23-24 September (from 18:00 on 23 September). Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 126 of them, but strikes have been recorded at seven locations.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Early reports indicate that as of 09:00, air defence had destroyed/jammed 126 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types in the north, south, east and centre of the country.

Strikes by 26 strike UAVs have been recorded at seven locations, while the fall of downed drones (debris) has been recorded at two locations."

Details: Overall, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 152 drones of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types, launched from the cities of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea). Around 80 of them were Shaheds.

The aerial attack has been repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s defence forces.

