All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Ukraine with 152 drones overnight: 126 destroyed, strikes hit 7 locations

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 24 September 2025, 09:46
Russia attacks Ukraine with 152 drones overnight: 126 destroyed, strikes hit 7 locations
Ukrainian mobile fire groups engaging Russian aerial assets. Photo: Ukrainian Air Force Command

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 152 loitering munitions on the night of 23-24 September (from 18:00 on 23 September). Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 126 of them, but strikes have been recorded at seven locations.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Early reports indicate that as of 09:00, air defence had destroyed/jammed 126 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types in the north, south, east and centre of the country.

Advertisement:

Strikes by 26 strike UAVs have been recorded at seven locations, while the fall of downed drones (debris) has been recorded at two locations."

Details: Overall, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 152 drones of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types, launched from the cities of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea). Around 80 of them were Shaheds.

The aerial attack has been repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine’s defence forces.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air Forceair-raid warningdronesair defence
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones strike three gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos
WP: Pentagon chief summons hundreds of US generals to emergency meeting without explanation
US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in blackout for second day due to Russia's actions
Polish PM decodes Trump's remarks on Ukraine's chances to regain its territories
Ukrainian anti-corruption body: Security Service lying about reason for latest searches, it's president's petty revenge
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 115 UAVs overnight: 15 hits recorded
Russia attacks Ukraine with 54 drones: 21 hit its targets
Most Russian Kh-101 missiles downed on 20 September were destroyed by F-16 fighters – video
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukrainian drones strike three gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast – photos
19:48
WP: Pentagon chief summons hundreds of US generals to emergency meeting without explanation
19:42
Merz proposes using frozen Russian assets to issue loan to Ukraine
19:26
Rutte supports Trump's stance on NATO shooting down Russian aircraft "if necessary"
18:59
Newborn son of woman killed in 7 September Russian attack on Kyiv in critical condition
18:36
Ukraine to begin search and exhumation work in Poland
18:04
Russia strikes Chernihiv: 30,000 residents left without power
17:08
US jets scrambled near Alaska to intercept Russian aircraft
16:58
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in blackout for second day due to Russia's actions
16:58
EXPLAINERHow EU plans to bring Ukrainians back home and what exceptions might apply
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: