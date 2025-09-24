Trump understands now that we can't just swap territories – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in New York on 23 September. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that US President Donald Trump now understands that the Russo-Ukrainian war cannot be ended simply by exchanging territories, but will require putting a stop to Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin’s ambitions.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News

Details: The interviewer recalled that Trump has repeatedly emphasised that any peace deal between Ukraine and Russia would involve Ukraine ceding territory to Russia. He asked Zelenskyy whether he has accepted this reality and, more broadly, what concessions he would be willing to make.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "First of all, it’s important that today we had a good conversation with President Trump, and I think he understands today that we can’t just swap territories. It’s not fair."

Details: When the interviewer asked Zelenskyy whether he thinks Trump’s position has changed, he said he does.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Yes, I think so. And God bless, I really count on this – on the continuation of his attitude towards the territorial question and the question of our sovereignty at the end of the day.

And I think that it’s not about territories, it’s about the position of Putin. He will continue. If we give him more than he really wants, he will continue. So the question [of] how to stop the war – it’s just to stop Putin’s ambitions, to change his position on this war."

Background:

On 23 September, Trump unexpectedly stated that Ukraine could take back all its territories and "maybe even go further".

Previously Trump had repeatedly said that Ukraine would have to make territorial concessions.

Zelenskyy described the social media post in which Trump said Ukraine could regain all its occupied territories as a very positive signal.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!