Russia trying to cause mass blackouts in Ukraine – UN Secretary-General

Andrii MuravskyiWednesday, 24 September 2025, 12:25
Russia trying to cause mass blackouts in Ukraine – UN Secretary-General
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia is attempting to create conditions for mass power outages in Ukraine ahead of the winter.

Source: UN Secretary-General António Guterres

Details: During a UN Security Council meeting focusing on the situation in Ukraine, Guterres said: "Massive strikes on energy infrastructure threaten to plunge millions into darkness and cold as they face a fourth winter at war."

Guterres also referred to the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which is under the control of Russian occupation forces.

"The threat to nuclear sites remains deeply concerning, particularly at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. All parties must uphold their responsibilities under international law to protect their safety and security," he stressed.

Background: 

  • Ukraine’s Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk has promised that 17.6 GW of capacity will be prepared for the heating season.
  • Ukraine needs to have repaired 3.2 GW of destroyed and damaged energy facilities and infrastructure by the end of 2025. Most of them have already been rebuilt.
  • On 23 September, the only power line through which the ZNPP received electricity from Ukraine’s grid was disconnected.
  • On 13 August, the IAEA reported difficulties in ensuring a reliable supply of cooling water for the reactors at the ZNPP, which is temporarily occupied by Russia
  • Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission operator, has received three high-voltage autotransformers from the UN Development Programme in Ukraine to help stabilise the power grid.

