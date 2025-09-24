EU's drone wall: Slovakia will join discussion, but Hungary will not

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier announced on 24 September in Brussels that Slovakia and eight other EU member states will participate in a meeting on the creation of a drone wall on the EU's eastern border. The meeting will be held on Friday, 26 September, by European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius. Hungary will not be represented.

Source: European Pravda

Quote from Regnier: "I can confirm that Slovakia has now been added to the list of the Member States [that will participate in Friday's meeting – ed.] I have previously given to you, including on top of the seven front-line member states, Denmark and Ukraine."

Details: He said that at this stage he cannot share the exact agenda. "What can be expected from that meeting and what we definitely expect from member states, it's not just a meeting to look nice on paper. It's a meeting with strong commitment and with concrete deliverables," the European Commission spokesman stressed.

Regnier confirmed that in connection with the drone wall, there will also "definitely be also discussions with our NATO partners."

Background:

The defence ministers of the EU border states were invited to the meeting with European Commissioner Kubilius on the drone wall: Estonia, Latvia, Finland, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Denmark and Ukraine.

However, Hungary and Slovakia were not initially invited.

Denmark is participating in the meeting on the creation of a drone wall after unknown drones were spotted in the vicinity of Copenhagen Airport.

