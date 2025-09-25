Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defences and sanctions against Russia with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defence and tightening sanctions against Russia during a meeting.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram; Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The Office of the President noted that particular attention had been given to the need to reinforce Ukraine's air defence.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy pointed out the importance of swift measures in response to the growing Russian attacks as winter approaches.

The meeting also addressed the use of frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine and further strengthening of sanctions against Russia, particularly targeting its shadow tanker fleet.

The presidents also discussed Russian escalation against European countries and the recent incidents involving drones in Poland, Romania and Denmark as well as fighter jets in Estonia.

Background: Macron welcomed the latest statement by his US counterpart Donald Trump on Ukraine, noting that it "sends a very clear signal" and calling it "an important event".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!