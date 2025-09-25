Russians attack infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad Oblast

Emergency worker. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine from Telegram

Russian forces have attacked an energy facility in Kirovohrad Oblast, leaving three settlements partially without power.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Last night saw another enemy drone attack. An infrastructure facility was targeted. Several houses were damaged. Three settlements were partially cut off from the power supply."

Details: Raikovych said no casualties had been reported.

Emergency services are working at the scene.

Background:

On the night of 24-25 September, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) reported train delays caused by Russian attacks on Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad oblasts, which left some sections without power.

Russian forces also attacked critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia Oblast, with strikes reported.

