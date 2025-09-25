Russians attack infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad Oblast
Thursday, 25 September 2025, 07:21
Russian forces have attacked an energy facility in Kirovohrad Oblast, leaving three settlements partially without power.
Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Last night saw another enemy drone attack. An infrastructure facility was targeted. Several houses were damaged. Three settlements were partially cut off from the power supply."
Advertisement:
Details: Raikovych said no casualties had been reported.
Emergency services are working at the scene.
Background:
- On the night of 24-25 September, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) reported train delays caused by Russian attacks on Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad oblasts, which left some sections without power.
- Russian forces also attacked critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia Oblast, with strikes reported.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!