All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 25 September 2025, 07:21
Russians attack infrastructure facility in Kirovohrad Oblast
Emergency worker. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine from Telegram

Russian forces have attacked an energy facility in Kirovohrad Oblast, leaving three settlements partially without power.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Last night saw another enemy drone attack. An infrastructure facility was targeted. Several houses were damaged. Three settlements were partially cut off from the power supply."

Advertisement:

Details: Raikovych said no casualties had been reported. 

Emergency services are working at the scene.

Background:

  • On the night of 24-25 September, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) reported train delays caused by Russian attacks on Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad oblasts, which left some sections without power. 
  • Russian forces also attacked critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia Oblast, with strikes reported.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kirovohrad Oblastdronesenergy
Advertisement:
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
Russians have placed 48 children from Donetsk Oblast in psychiatric hospitals for "extremism"
Reconnaissance drones entered Ukrainian airspace from Hungary – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy asked Trump for Tomahawk missiles that can reach Moscow – The Telegraph
All News
Kirovohrad Oblast
Fires break out in Kirovohrad and Poltava oblasts due to Russian attack – photos
Russian attack damages railway infrastructure in Kirovohrad Oblast: over 20 trains delayed
Five people injured, residential buildings damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
22:07
Ukraine's General Staff shows route of Hungarian drone that entered Ukraine – photos
21:09
Zelenskyy warns of military response if drones from Hungary enter Ukraine again
20:51
Hungarian Defence Ministry denies involvement in drone launches into Ukraine
20:47
EXPLAINERWhat risks could a pro-Russian victory pose for Moldova and the region
20:14
Kremlin describes Europe's calls to shoot down Russian aircraft as "dangerous in their consequences"
20:07
Belarusian leader says he wants to talk to Zelenskyy after meeting with Putin
20:02
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart's rude accusations against Zelenskyy
19:35
Ukraine's Security Service exposes mole in power company who aided Russian drone strikes
19:15
Belarus proposes building nuclear power plant to supply electricity to Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine – Reuters
19:00
Hungarian foreign minister questions Ukraine's EU accession after it bans entry for three Hungarian officials
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: