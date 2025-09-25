Russia attacks Ukraine with 176 drones: hits recorded in 8 locations, attack rages on

Russian forces have been attacking Ukraine with 176 Shahed and Gerbera loitering munitions as well as drones of other types since the evening of 24 September. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 150 drones, while 13 have reached their targets. The attack is ongoing.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: About 100 of the 176 drones were Shaheds.

Quote: "As of 08:30, air defence forces had destroyed or jammed 150 enemy drones of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types in the country's north, south, east and centre. Hits by 13 UAVs have been recorded in 8 locations and the fall of downed drones (debris) has been recorded in 1 location."

The attack is being repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces.

The Russian attack is ongoing, as new groups of drones have entered from the north.

