Russian troops have left Belarus after joint exercises but threat remains – Ukraine's Border Guard Service

Russian troops have withdrawn from Belarus following the conclusion of the Zapad-2025 (West-2025) joint exercises, although Ukraine's defence forces continue to monitor the border closely, as Belarus maintains its support for Russia’s aggression.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Demchenko: "Overall, even though the active phase of the Belarus-Russia exercises has concluded, this front remains a security priority for us, and the threat from Belarusian territory has not diminished.

As of now, we are not observing the Russian forces or equipment that participated in these joint exercises on Belarusian territory. They have returned to Russia. But again, since Belarus continues to support the terrorist country in the war waged against our country, we must remain vigilant.

However, fortunately, no activity is currently being observed near our border, along the direction of our border on Belarusian territory."

Details: Demchenko noted that Ukraine’s objective remains the same: to keep strengthening defensive capabilities along the border. This involves reinforcing and fortifying positions from Volyn to Chernihiv oblasts as well as laying mines in the most vulnerable areas to prevent any incursions from Belarus.

Background:

The Zapad exercises in Belarus were conducted on 12-16 September at training grounds located deep within the country or in its eastern regions. Despite this, NATO had maintained heightened vigilance during the exercises. Several countries had closed their borders with Russia during this period.

On 15 September, it became known that Moscow and Minsk had expanded the geography of the Zapad-2025 exercises to Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast, located deep within Western Europe.

On the last day of the exercises, during a visit to the Mulino training ground, Putin boasted that overall 100,000 service members had been involved in Zapad-2025 across 41 land and naval ranges, 333 aircraft, around 250 ships and 10,000 units of equipment.

