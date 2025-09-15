Zapad-2025 Russian-Belarusian exercises extended to Kaliningrad Oblast

Moscow and Minsk did not limit themselves to Belarusian territory and expanded the geography of their joint Zapad-2025 exercises to Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast, situated between Poland and Lithuania.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Details: The ministry claims its artillery destroyed positions of a mock enemy in Kaliningrad Oblast using a battery of towed 152-mm Giatsint-B howitzers and high-explosive fragmentation ammunition.

The ministry added that "the shelling was conducted from pre-prepared firing positions, equipped taking into account the experience of conducting the special military operation [this is how Russians refer to their unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine – ed.]".

It was also reported that crews of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems from the army corps of the Leningrad Military District carried out simulated launches of ballistic missiles.

In addition, command posts rehearsed real-time coordination and decision-making, while units practised manoeuvres to deploy systems to combat zones and repel a mock enemy attack.

Background: Joint strategic exercises of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia, Zapad-2025, began in Belarus on 12 September. They will last until 16 September and are taking place on training grounds in both Belarus and Russia. The exercises were even attended by American military officers.

