All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zapad-2025 Russian-Belarusian exercises extended to Kaliningrad Oblast

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 15 September 2025, 17:10
Zapad-2025 Russian-Belarusian exercises extended to Kaliningrad Oblast
Kaliningrad Oblast on Google Maps

Moscow and Minsk did not limit themselves to Belarusian territory and expanded the geography of their joint Zapad-2025 exercises to Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast, situated between Poland and Lithuania.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Details: The ministry claims its artillery destroyed positions of a mock enemy in Kaliningrad Oblast using a battery of towed 152-mm Giatsint-B howitzers and high-explosive fragmentation ammunition.

Advertisement:

The ministry added that "the shelling was conducted from pre-prepared firing positions, equipped taking into account the experience of conducting the special military operation [this is how Russians refer to their unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine – ed.]".

It was also reported that crews of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems from the army corps of the Leningrad Military District carried out simulated launches of ballistic missiles.

In addition, command posts rehearsed real-time coordination and decision-making, while units practised manoeuvres to deploy systems to combat zones and repel a mock enemy attack.

Background: Joint strategic exercises of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia, Zapad-2025, began in Belarus on 12 September. They will last until 16 September and are taking place on training grounds in both Belarus and Russia. The exercises were even attended by American military officers.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaBelarusArmed Forces
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
Russia
Finnish general warns Russian-Belarusian exercises may have "unexpected turns"
US military attend Zapad exercises in Belarus in unexpected move
European Commission says 19th sanctions package against Russia still in preparation
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: