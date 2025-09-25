Polish PM decodes Trump's remarks on Ukraine's chances to regain its territories

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called for a deeper reading of US President Donald Trump’s comments on Ukraine regaining Russian-occupied territories, claiming that many have missed an uncomfortable truth.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "President Trump has said that Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, can regain all its territories. Yet beneath this unexpected optimism lies a warning of diminished US involvement and a transfer of responsibility for ending the war to Europe. Truth is better than illusions."

Advertisement:

Prezydent Trump stwierdził, że Ukraina może, ze wsparciem Unii Europejskiej, odzyskać całe swoje terytorium. Za tym zaskakującym optymizmem kryje się zapowiedź mniejszego zaangażowania USA i przerzucenie odpowiedzialności za zakończenie wojny na Europę. Lepsza prawda niż iluzje. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) September 25, 2025

Background:

Trump unexpectedly said Ukraine can regain all territories and "maybe even go further".

French President Emmanuel Macron described the statement as a positive signal and evidence of Trump's new vision regarding Ukraine.

Media reports indicated that European officials have received the US president’s post with very cautious optimism.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul later said Europe must "grow up" and increase support for Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!