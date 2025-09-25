All Sections
Polish PM decodes Trump's remarks on Ukraine's chances to regain its territories

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 25 September 2025, 14:16
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called for a deeper reading of US President Donald Trump’s comments on Ukraine regaining Russian-occupied territories, claiming that many have missed an uncomfortable truth.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "President Trump has said that Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, can regain all its territories. Yet beneath this unexpected optimism lies a warning of diminished US involvement and a transfer of responsibility for ending the war to Europe. Truth is better than illusions."

Background:

  • Trump unexpectedly said Ukraine can regain all territories and "maybe even go further".
  • French President Emmanuel Macron described the statement as a positive signal and evidence of Trump's new vision regarding Ukraine.
  • Media reports indicated that European officials have received the US president’s post with very cautious optimism.
  • German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul later said Europe must "grow up" and increase support for Ukraine.

