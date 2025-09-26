All Sections
Danish authorities close Aalborg airport over unidentified drones again

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 26 September 2025, 04:32
Aalborg Airport. Stock photo: Aalborg Airport website

The airspace over Aalborg airport in Denmark was closed again on the night of 25-26 September due to the appearance of unidentified drones.

Source: Danish TV channel TV2

Details: The airspace over Aalborg airport was closed at 23:40 local time. Christian Tilsted, the duty officer of North Jutland Police, reported that one of the staff had spotted an object resembling a drone. The airspace remained closed for an hour while the police conducted a thorough search of the area.

"We thoroughly searched the area and found nothing," he said.

In an interview with TV2, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the current situation as "a hybrid war unfolding on Danish territory".

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X (Twitter) that during a conversation with Frederiksen, he "expressed France's full solidarity with Denmark following repeated intrusions by unidentified drones affecting operations at Copenhagen airport".

"France stands ready to support Denmark in assessing the situation and contributing to the security of Danish airspace," he added.

Background:

