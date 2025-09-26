Danish authorities close Aalborg airport over unidentified drones again

The airspace over Aalborg airport in Denmark was closed again on the night of 25-26 September due to the appearance of unidentified drones.

Source: Danish TV channel TV2

Details: The airspace over Aalborg airport was closed at 23:40 local time. Christian Tilsted, the duty officer of North Jutland Police, reported that one of the staff had spotted an object resembling a drone. The airspace remained closed for an hour while the police conducted a thorough search of the area.

"We thoroughly searched the area and found nothing," he said.

In an interview with TV2, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the current situation as "a hybrid war unfolding on Danish territory".

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X (Twitter) that during a conversation with Frederiksen, he "expressed France's full solidarity with Denmark following repeated intrusions by unidentified drones affecting operations at Copenhagen airport".

"France stands ready to support Denmark in assessing the situation and contributing to the security of Danish airspace," he added.

Background:

On the night of 24-25 September, unidentified UAVs flew over Denmark again, including near military facilities. Aalborg airport in northern Denmark temporarily suspended operations.

The Danish government considers the latest drone incident over Denmark a hybrid attack carried out with the primary goal of intimidation, with a high likelihood of similar events recurring.

Late on 22 September, unidentified drones blocked the operation of Copenhagen and Oslo airports for several hours. Frederiksen called these events a serious attack on Denmark's critical infrastructure and did not rule out possible Russian involvement.

