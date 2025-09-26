Trump criticises Putin, saying slow occupation of Ukraine damages Russia's reputation

US President Donald Trump has stated that the slow pace of Russia's occupation of Ukraine, despite large-scale bombardments of Ukrainian cities, is damaging Russia's reputation. He has stressed that the actions of Russian leader Vladimir Putin have led to significant human losses and destruction but have not brought the end of the war any closer.

Source: Trump speaking to journalists at the White House

Details: Trump once again expressed his disappointment with Putin's actions. He believes Russia conducts large-scale strikes on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure, yet its territorial gains remain minimal.

Quote: "I'm very dissatisfied with what Russia is doing and what President Putin is doing. I haven't liked it at all. He's killing people for no reason whatsoever. And they are doing very poorly considering they have put it all out on the line. Their economy is going to hell." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: Trump added that the war launched by the Kremlin is dragging on and has entered its fourth year. Despite the heavy bombing, Moscow has managed to seize very little territory and has even suffered losses.

"They're bombing the hell out of everything and they're picking up very little territory if any. In fact, they're losing some territory. So, I think it's been very bad for the reputation of Russia," he said.

Trump emphasised that "this war should have been over". In his view, if it were a US war, he would have ended it "in one week".

Quote: "You see what they've taken now. The last month they've taken very little. And you've been reporting on all the bombing, all the drones all over the place. Nine hundred drones coming into certain areas like Kyiv in one night. And with all of that work, they've taken over very little. So, I'm very disappointed in President Putin."

Background:

Trump unexpectedly stated that he now believes in Ukraine's chances of regaining control over its territory within internationally recognised borders.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the statement as a positive signal and evidence of Trump's new vision regarding Ukraine.

In turn, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called for a deeper reading of Trump's comments, claiming that "beneath this unexpected optimism lies a warning of diminished US involvement and a transfer of responsibility for ending the war to Europe".

