Russia attacks Ukraine with 154 drones: 128 UAVs downed

Iryna BalachukFriday, 26 September 2025, 07:52
Drone debris. Stock photo: Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 154 drones of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types since the evening of 25 September. Ukrainian air defence has destroyed 128 drones, while 26 have reached their targets.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force 

Quote: "As of 07:30, air defence forces had destroyed or jammed 128 enemy drones of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types in the country's north, south, east and centre. Hits by 26 UAVs have been recorded in 9 locations and the fall of downed drones (debris) has been recorded in 1 location."

Details: Drones were launched from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Oryol and Millerovo. Half of the drones were Shaheds.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

The Air Force stressed that the Russians were continuing their drone attacks on the morning of 26 September.

"New groups of attack UAVs have entered from the north. Follow the safety measures!" the Air Force summed up.

