Poland opens border with Belarus, urges its citizens to leave immediately

Poland has reopened two border crossings with Belarus and is urging its citizens to leave Belarusian territory without delay.

Source: a statement from the Polish Embassy in Minsk, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Terespol-Brest border crossing has been reopened for passenger traffic, while the Koroszczyn-Kozlovichi crossing is operational for freight transport.

The Polish Embassy emphasised that due to rising tensions, ongoing military activity in the region, and cases of arbitrary arrests of Polish citizens, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly advises against any travel to Belarus.

Quote: "In the event of a sudden deterioration of the security situation, border closures or other unforeseen circumstances, evacuation may become significantly more difficult or even impossible. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges Polish citizens currently on the territory of the Republic of Belarus to leave immediately using available commercial or private means of transport."

Background:

Earlier on Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the reopening of the border with Belarus.

Since 12 September, all crossings on Poland’s border with Belarus had remained closed. The halt in cross-border movement applied in both directions – from Poland to Belarus and vice versa – due to the joint Russo-Belarusian military exercises known as Zapad-2025.

