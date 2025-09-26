All Sections
EU chief diplomat on Trump's responsibility towards Ukraine: He promised to stop the killing

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoFriday, 26 September 2025, 12:20
EU chief diplomat on Trump's responsibility towards Ukraine: He promised to stop the killing
Kaja Kallas. Photo: Facebook

EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas has said that Europe does not bear sole responsibility for helping Ukraine end the war with Russia – the United States shares that responsibility.

Source: Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as cited by Politico

Details: According to Kallas, it was US President Donald Trump who made a promise to halt the hostilities.

"He was the one who promised to stop the killing," Kallas said. "So it can’t be on us."

Her remarks came amid efforts by Ukraine and its allies to understand the implications of the sharp shift in Trump’s position on the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Earlier this week on Truth Social, Trump wrote that he believed Ukraine "is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form". He added that this would come with the support of the European Union and NATO, which "can do what they want" with American weapons.

While many European officials welcomed the more favourable tone towards Ukraine, some cautioned that Trump might be signalling an intention to reduce US involvement and shift responsibility away from Washington.

"There is no NATO without the US. America is the greatest ally in NATO. So if you talk about what NATO should do, that also means what America should do," Kallas said.

Background:

  • Recently, Trump has been increasing pressure on NATO countries, demanding a complete halt to imports of Russian oil and gas
  • He has made this refusal a condition for further US measures, including tariffs or sanctions against Russia.

