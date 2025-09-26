Romania in talks with Ukraine on EU-funded drone production – Reuters
Romania has opened discussions with Ukraine on producing drones under a new European Union defence funding programme.
Source: Reuters, citing a Romanian government defence source, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Russian drones targeting Ukraine have crossed into Romanian airspace in recent years, dropping debris on its territory more than 20 times.
Quote from the Romanian source: "We need more air defences, nobody has them."
More details: The source added that Romania is negotiating with Ukraine, whose drone technology has been "battle tested at large scale", to produce unmanned systems as part of a project financed through the EU’s SAFE rearmament initiative.
Romania is to receive €16.6 billion under the SAFE programme.
Romania’s air defence currently includes F-16 fighter jets, Patriot systems, Lockheed Martin’s HIMARS rocket launchers, South Korean short-range surface-to-air missiles Chiron and German anti-aircraft self-propelled systems Gepard.
Background:
- In May 2025, Ilie Bolojan, then acting Romanian president, signed a law expanding the Romanian armed forces’ powers, enabling troops to shoot down unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are unlawfully in the country’s airspace.
- On 13 September, Russian drones violated Romanian airspace.
