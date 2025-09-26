All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Romania in talks with Ukraine on EU-funded drone production – Reuters

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 26 September 2025, 15:31
Romania in talks with Ukraine on EU-funded drone production – Reuters
Drones in the sky. Stock photo: Getty Images

Romania has opened discussions with Ukraine on producing drones under a new European Union defence funding programme.

Source: Reuters, citing a Romanian government defence source, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Russian drones targeting Ukraine have crossed into Romanian airspace in recent years, dropping debris on its territory more than 20 times.

Advertisement:

Quote from the Romanian source: "We need more air defences, nobody has them."

More details: The source added that Romania is negotiating with Ukraine, whose drone technology has been "battle tested at large scale", to produce unmanned systems as part of a project financed through the EU’s SAFE rearmament initiative.

Romania is to receive €16.6 billion under the SAFE programme.

Romania’s air defence currently includes F-16 fighter jets, Patriot systems, Lockheed Martin’s HIMARS rocket launchers, South Korean short-range surface-to-air missiles Chiron and German anti-aircraft self-propelled systems Gepard.

Background:

  • In May 2025, Ilie Bolojan, then acting Romanian president, signed a law expanding the Romanian armed forces’ powers, enabling troops to shoot down unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are unlawfully in the country’s airspace.
  •  On 13 September, Russian drones violated Romanian airspace.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RomaniaUkrainedrones
Advertisement:
Russia attacks Kyiv: 2 killed, including 12-year-old girl
Russia loses bid to secure seat on UN aviation authority council
Zelenskyy says 92 Russian drones headed for Poland on 10 September
Risk of another Fukushima: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant still without electricity on fourth day
If Russia threatens blackout in Kyiv, Moscow should expect the same – Zelenskyy
Russia and Belarus to return to Paralympics under national flags after IPC vote
All News
Romania
Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Romania issues air-raid warning over risk of "objects falling from airspace"
RECENT NEWS
08:40
Russia attacks Kyiv: 2 killed, including 12-year-old girl
20:22
Russians strike energy facilities in Chernihiv Oblast yet again, leaving 177 settlements without power
20:05
Russians trying to seize Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and seeking IAEA support – Ukraine's foreign minister
19:29
Russia loses bid to secure seat on UN aviation authority council
19:27
Hungary gave up two-thirds of its land for peace, Ukraine may have to yield a fifth, says senior Hungarian official
18:59
"This is fake!": Hungary rejects data on its drone's route over Ukraine
18:42
Zelenskyy says 92 Russian drones headed for Poland on 10 September
18:29
Risk of another Fukushima: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant still without electricity on fourth day
17:58
Ukrainian foreign minister shows Hungarian drone incursion route in tweet aimed at "blind officials"
17:43
Ukraine prepared to help Hungary and Slovakia with alternative energy supplies – Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: