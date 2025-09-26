Belarusian leader says he wants to talk to Zelenskyy after meeting with Putin

Self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has said after his talks with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin on Friday 26 September that he wants to discuss with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the issue of ending the war in Ukraine.

Details: Lukashenko said he has something to tell Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, he noted that Zelenskyy "must not just talk but agree to conditions favourable for him" regarding ending the war.

Lukashenko claimed that the US had endorsed these supposedly "favourable conditions" for Ukraine and said that Zelenskyy is seeking a meeting with Putin via all channels, including in public.

"Therefore, I would like to simply talk to him [Zelenskyy before any Zelenskyy-Putin summit]," the Belarusian leader said.

Lukashenko believes that the time has come when "we must start consultations" and reach agreements on "ending this incomprehensible war". "If we do not agree, it will be bad for everyone," he said.

On 25 September, Lukashenko once again flew to Russia to meet with Putin. On 26 September, they held talks. As the Belarusian leader boasted, Putin hides nothing from him and even allowed him to listen to a General Staff report.

Recently US President Donald Trump unexpectedly said that Ukraine could regain all its territories and "maybe even go further".

Previously he had repeatedly claimed that Ukraine would have to make territorial concessions.

Zelenskyy described the change in Trump’s rhetoric as a very positive signal.

In an interview with Axios, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will never recognise the territories under Moscow’s occupation as Russian, but if a ceasefire were to be implemented tomorrow, he would agree to all hostilities stopping at the current front line and Ukraine would regain its lands later through diplomacy.

