All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy says he would accept front-line freeze if ceasefire began tomorrow

Iryna BalachukFriday, 26 September 2025, 14:32
Zelenskyy says he would accept front-line freeze if ceasefire began tomorrow
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared that Ukraine will never recognise the territories under Moscow’s occupation as Russian, but if a ceasefire were to be implemented tomorrow, he would agree to all hostilities stopping at the current front line and Ukraine would regain its lands later through diplomacy.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Axios

Details: Zelenskyy was asked whether he would consider making any territorial concessions in the pursuit of peace.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "No, we will never recognise these territories which are temporarily occupied as territories of Russia. We can’t do it."

More details: The interviewer pointed out that he was not asking about recognition, but whether Zelenskyy would agree to say "Well, the border was here and now it's here."

"If you look at today’s situation and if tomorrow there is a ceasefire and everyone understands that we don’t have the power to bring back these territories, we are ready to speak about it," Zelenskyy said. "We are ready to get it back sometime in the future in a diplomatic way, not with weapons. And I think this is a good compromise for everybody."

He added that this implies resolving these issues through dialogue while minimising losses.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyyborderoccupationnegotiations
Advertisement:
Russia attacks Kyiv: 2 killed, including 12-year-old girl
Russia loses bid to secure seat on UN aviation authority council
Zelenskyy says 92 Russian drones headed for Poland on 10 September
Risk of another Fukushima: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant still without electricity on fourth day
If Russia threatens blackout in Kyiv, Moscow should expect the same – Zelenskyy
Russia and Belarus to return to Paralympics under national flags after IPC vote
All News
Zelenskyy
Ukrainian foreign minister responds to his Hungarian counterpart's rude accusations against Zelenskyy
Reconnaissance drones entered Ukrainian airspace from Hungary – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy asked Trump for Tomahawk missiles that can reach Moscow – The Telegraph
RECENT NEWS
08:40
Russia attacks Kyiv: 2 killed, including 12-year-old girl
20:22
Russians strike energy facilities in Chernihiv Oblast yet again, leaving 177 settlements without power
20:05
Russians trying to seize Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and seeking IAEA support – Ukraine's foreign minister
19:29
Russia loses bid to secure seat on UN aviation authority council
19:27
Hungary gave up two-thirds of its land for peace, Ukraine may have to yield a fifth, says senior Hungarian official
18:59
"This is fake!": Hungary rejects data on its drone's route over Ukraine
18:42
Zelenskyy says 92 Russian drones headed for Poland on 10 September
18:29
Risk of another Fukushima: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant still without electricity on fourth day
17:58
Ukrainian foreign minister shows Hungarian drone incursion route in tweet aimed at "blind officials"
17:43
Ukraine prepared to help Hungary and Slovakia with alternative energy supplies – Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: