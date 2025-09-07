Russians strike equestrian club in Kyiv Oblast with drone: seven horses killed
Seven horses were killed in a Russian drone strike on the paddocks of an equestrian club in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 7-8 September.
Source: Lesia Hordiienko, Deputy Chair of the Board of the All-Ukrainian Federation of Equestrian Tourism; Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Among the animals killed were horses named Malakhita, Ra Nazran, Bosfor and Mak-Tum, some of which were due to compete in the Ukrainian Championship. Two horses – Holi and Manuel – survived.
Hordiienko said the stable was damaged but remained relatively intact: the building was warped, and its doors and windows were blown out.
"Shahed drones hit the paddocks of the Endurance Horse Sport Club. Apparently, this was also a military facility…" she added
Background:
- On the night of 6-7 September, Russia carried out a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian air defence intercepted 751 out of 823 aerial assets, though 9 missiles and 54 drones hit 33 locations.
- In Kyiv Oblast, an 18-year-old girl was injured and houses and civilian infrastructure were damaged. The Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv also caught fire as a result of the Russian strike. Drones struck apartment buildings in two districts of Kyiv. Three people had been reported killed, including a baby and their mother, and 20 injured in Kyiv.
- Russia also attacked Zaporizhzhia, where dozens of houses were damaged, and no casualties were initially reported.
- In Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, the road surface of the bridge across the Dnipro River was damaged in a Russian attack, as well as railway infrastructure in the oblast.
