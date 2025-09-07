All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russians strike equestrian club in Kyiv Oblast with drone: seven horses killed

Anna KovalenkoSunday, 7 September 2025, 13:32
Russians strike equestrian club in Kyiv Oblast with drone: seven horses killed
A horse killed in the attack. Photo: Lesia Hordiienko on Facebook

Seven horses were killed in a Russian drone strike on the paddocks of an equestrian club in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 7-8 September.

Source: Lesia Hordiienko, Deputy Chair of the Board of the All-Ukrainian Federation of Equestrian Tourism; Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Among the animals killed were horses named Malakhita, Ra Nazran, Bosfor and Mak-Tum, some of which were due to compete in the Ukrainian Championship. Two horses – Holi and Manuel – survived.

Advertisement:

Hordiienko said the stable was damaged but remained relatively intact: the building was warped, and its doors and windows were blown out.

"Shahed drones hit the paddocks of the Endurance Horse Sport Club. Apparently, this was also a military facility…" she added

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement:
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
Dutch cities say they can no longer accommodate new Ukrainian refugees
European Pravda reveals who will attend online Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in person
FT: Ukraine faces shortages of air defence amid slowdown in US deliveries
All News
Kyiv Oblast
Large-scale Russian strike on Kyiv Oblast: teenager injured, houses damaged
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, air defence responds in Kyiv and oblast
Russian drones attack Kyiv Oblast: UAV debris falls between apartment blocks in Vyshhorod
RECENT NEWS
20:55
Latvia provides €5m for NATO and US initiative for Ukraine
20:07
Ukraine urgently needs 10 Patriot systems and missiles for them, defence minister says
20:01
Kherson Oblast authorities reveal how much is being spent on fighting Russian drones
19:43
Weapon used to kill Ukrainian MP Parubii not yet found
19:10
Belarusian agent detained in Poland
18:55
German defence minister announces €300m initiative to buy Ukrainian drones
18:30
Zelenskyy on Yarova strike: Russians knew they were targeting civilians
18:04
Germany has delivered first launchers from two Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany's defence minister says
17:50
UK to fund domestic production of long-range drones for Ukraine
16:45
Russian artillery and aerial bombs strike Kostiantynivka: five people injured, houses ablaze – photos, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: