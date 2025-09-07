Russians strike equestrian club in Kyiv Oblast with drone: seven horses killed

A horse killed in the attack. Photo: Lesia Hordiienko on Facebook

Seven horses were killed in a Russian drone strike on the paddocks of an equestrian club in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 7-8 September.

Source: Lesia Hordiienko, Deputy Chair of the Board of the All-Ukrainian Federation of Equestrian Tourism; Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Among the animals killed were horses named Malakhita, Ra Nazran, Bosfor and Mak-Tum, some of which were due to compete in the Ukrainian Championship. Two horses – Holi and Manuel – survived.

Hordiienko said the stable was damaged but remained relatively intact: the building was warped, and its doors and windows were blown out.

"Shahed drones hit the paddocks of the Endurance Horse Sport Club. Apparently, this was also a military facility…" she added

