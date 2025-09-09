All Sections
Latvia provides €5m for NATO and US initiative for Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 9 September 2025, 20:55
Latvia provides €5m for NATO and US initiative for Ukraine
A Latvian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

On 9 September, the Latvian government approved funding for the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, led by NATO and the US, which provides support to Ukraine in the areas of security and defence.

Source: Latvian Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Latvian Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft resolution allocating €5 million to the NATO- and US-led initiative supporting Ukraine.

Under the government’s decision, Latvia’s contribution in 2025 will amount to €5 million, of which €3 million will be provided from the budget of the Ministry of Defence and €2 million from the budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We must continue to support Ukraine in every possible way, as this is the only way to strengthen its ability to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to win the fight against the aggressor state of Russia," Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds said. 

He added that the PURL initiative is a way to provide Ukraine with US weapons that "have enhanced its combat capabilities at critical moments, to hold the front line, carry out counteroffensives and demonstrate US support for Ukraine".

Foreign Minister Baiba Braže emphasised that Latvia’s financial contribution to the purchase of US weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine sends a clear signal of NATO and its allies’ commitment to meeting Ukraine’s priority military needs and bolstering collective security in Europe.

"Latvia's contribution is a political and practical demonstration of solidarity, reaffirming that Latvia, together with its allies, is ready to defend the international order against Russian aggression," she added.

Background: 

  • Belgium recently announced a contribution of €100 million, while Canada pledged US$500 million, Germany US$500 million and Lithuania US$30 million. 
  • Luxembourg and Estonia also plan to join the funding of US weapons for Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

