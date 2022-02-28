All Sections
Russkoye Radio will no longer broadcast in Ukraine

Iryna BalachukMonday, 28 February 2022, 06:17
Russkoye Radio will no longer broadcast in Ukraine

TAVR Media group of radio stations will change its name and rebrand "Russkoye Radio Ukraina" (Russian Radio Ukraine – ed.).  After the war, a new radio station will take over its frequency.

Source: official announcement by the TAVR Media group of radio stations

Quote: "In the first days of the war, TAVR Media radio stations joined the most effective initiative of the information marathon called "United News". We stopped the transmission of entertainment and musical content and joined TV channels in broadcasting unified content. We are all united in our responsibility to disseminate the truth to the Ukrainian people."

Details: The company added that it also decided to change the name and significantly modify the work of "Russkoye Radio Ukraina" once the marathon is over.

The TAVR Media group pointed out that they had "understood and felt their reputational losses since 2014", but knew that ‘‘Russkoye Radio’’ was popular in the East, South, the occupied territories of Ukraine, and Crimea. The group stressed that they kept the radio station as it was at the time because "it was a way to convey information with a pro-Ukrainian position and of state significance through a broadcasting channel they [the Russian speaking audience] were used to."

"Today, the bridges are burned. Once the marathon is over, a new radio station will be broadcasting. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to its Heroes!" TAVR Media concluded.

