Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Russkoye Radio will no longer broadcast in Ukraine

Monday, 28 February 2022, 07:17

TAVR Media group of radio stations will change its name and rebrand "Russkoye Radio Ukraina" (Russian Radio Ukraine – ed.).  After the war, a new radio station will take over its frequency.

Source: official announcement by the TAVR Media group of radio stations

Quote: "In the first days of the war, TAVR Media radio stations joined the most effective initiative of the information marathon called "United News". We stopped the transmission of entertainment and musical content and joined TV channels in broadcasting unified content. We are all united in our responsibility to disseminate the truth to the Ukrainian people."

Details: The company added that it also decided to change the name and significantly modify the work of "Russkoye Radio Ukraina" once the marathon is over.

The TAVR Media group pointed out that they had "understood and felt their reputational losses since 2014", but knew that ‘‘Russkoye Radio’’ was popular in the East, South, the occupied territories of Ukraine, and Crimea. The group stressed that they kept the radio station as it was at the time because "it was a way to convey information with a pro-Ukrainian position and of state significance through a broadcasting channel they [the Russian speaking audience] were used to."

"Today, the bridges are burned. Once the marathon is over, a new radio station will be broadcasting. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to its Heroes!" TAVR Media concluded.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News