Defence in Lugansk region holding out – the hardest situation is in the Girske area

Monday, 28 February 2022, 10:59

IRYNA BALABCHUK  — MONDAY 28 FEBRUARY 2022, 10:59

In the Lugansk region, the defence is holding out. The hardest situation is currently in the area of Girske, where the Russian army has fired on most of the surrounding villages.

Source: head of Lugansk regional military administration Sergii Gaidai, morning of 28 February on Facebook

Gaidai: "The defence in the Lugansk region continues to hold out, but the situation is very tense in the Girske territorial community, namely in the villages of Girske and Zolote. Firemen are working in Novoivanivka and Novotoshkivske. Nyzhnie is almost destroyed. Electricity, water, and gas are cut off.  The situation in the town is very difficult".

Details: Gaidai emphasised that the Ukrainian Army is mounting a strong response to the Russian military invasion in the region – large towns and cities are controlled by Ukraine and the infrastructure is still functional.

