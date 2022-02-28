Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Russians committed genocide in Volnovakha, we have to leave - the people's deputy

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 28 February 2022, 11:27

OLGA KYRYLENKO, OLENA ROSCHINA - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2022, 11:27

In Volnovakha, Donetsk region, all civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, said Dmytro Lubinets, a People's Deputy from the For the Za Majbutne party, and called on residents to leave the city with white flags.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets in his commentary to the UP

Lubinets: "Volnovakha has been under fundamental destruction for three days - there is no light or water. I work with Denisova, we appealed to all international organisations. We asked that side to agree on a green corridor - no reaction.

So we made a decision, did everything - go by car, make white flags. Those who do not have cars should leave on foot.

At the moment, genocide has been committed in the town of Volnovakha. All civilian infrastructure has been destroyed."

Details: Explaining his call to leave the city with white flags, Lubinets said that this was agreed with the Ukrainian military and civilian administration.

Subjects: Donetsk region

