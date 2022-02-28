All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians committed genocide in Volnovakha, we have to leave - the people's deputy

Olga Kyrylenko, Olena RoshchinaMonday, 28 February 2022, 10:27

OLGA KYRYLENKO, OLENA ROSCHINA - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2022, 11:27

In Volnovakha, Donetsk region, all civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, said Dmytro Lubinets, a People's Deputy from the For the Za Majbutne party, and called on residents to leave the city with white flags.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets in his commentary to the UP

Advertisement:

Lubinets: "Volnovakha has been under fundamental destruction for three days - there is no light or water. I work with Denisova, we appealed to all international organisations. We asked that side to agree on a green corridor - no reaction.

So we made a decision, did everything - go by car, make white flags. Those who do not have cars should leave on foot.

At the moment, genocide has been committed in the town of Volnovakha. All civilian infrastructure has been destroyed."

Details: Explaining his call to leave the city with white flags, Lubinets said that this was agreed with the Ukrainian military and civilian administration.

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
Donetsk region
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast on night of 30 August: 2 killed and 7 wounded
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: