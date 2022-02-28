Mayor in Kharkiv region detained, accused of “high treason”

Monday, 28 February 2022, 2:49 PM

The Mayor of Pivdenne city of Kharkiv region, his Deputy, Head of the Local Regional Police Department, and district inspector were detained under the article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "high treason".

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration in Facebook

Quote from Syniehubov: "On 28 February, a special military operation took place. Mr. Briukhanov, the Mayor of the City of Pivdenne, his Deputy, Head of the Local Regional Police Department, and district inspector were detained under the article "high treason".

This is for the understanding of those who still do not understand that we have a war going on and afford to negotiate with the enemy!

The military warns: they have shown loyalty by thisdetaining. Quote: "They will shoot on the spot."

Reminder: The mayor of another city in the region, Kupiansk, Hennadii Matsehora, who was elected by the opposition party in 2020, agreed to transfer the power of the city to the Russian invaders.