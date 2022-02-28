All Sections
Kharkiv is being massacred, tens of civilians killed – Head of Kharkiv Region Administration

Iryna BalachukMonday, 28 February 2022, 15:12
Tens of civilians are being killed by Russian shelling of residential areas of Kharkiv.

Source: Head of the Kharkiv Region Military Administration Oleg Synehubov on Telegram

Synehubov: "What is happening in Kharkiv is an utter war crime! It’s genocide of the Ukrainian people.

"Tens of peaceful civilians are dying. This is happening during daytime, when people have gone outside to get medication, food, drinking water. It’s a crime. Russia is using heavy artillery weapons."

Details: According to the Regional Military Administration, the Russian invaders are shelling residential areas of Kharkiv, where there is no strategic or military infrastructure that could be targeted by armed forces.

Shelling is currently ongoing in the neighbourhoods of Oleksiyivka, Saltivka, Pavlopil. As a result, local authorities are unable to provide emergency services and eliminate the consequences of shelling on time.

According to Synehubov, as of 4 PM, 11 civilians have been killed and tens wounded.

