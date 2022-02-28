All Sections
Putin wants Crimea, neutrality and 'denazification' of Ukraine to stop the war

European PravdaMonday, 28 February 2022, 17:24

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his talk with French leader Emmanuel Macron, provided the conditions to stop the war against Ukraine as reported by the press service of the Kremlin based on the phone call between Putin and Emmanuel Macron.

Putin stated that 'resolution of the situation in Ukraine' is possible only on the unconditional agreement too all "lawful interests of Russia in the security sphere". The Kremlin set three conditions:  

  • Recognising Russian sovereignty over Crimea
  • Completing the tasks of the "demilitarisation and denazification of the Ukrainian state"
  • Ensuring Ukraine's "neutral status".

As previously reported, negotiations between the Ukrainian delegation and the delegation of the state aggressor continued for a couple of hours at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

Advisor to the Head of the President's Office, Oleksii Arestovych, stated that during negotiations with Russia, Ukraine demands a ceasefire and the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine.

