Enemy uses the flag of Ukraine to mislead country's defenders – Zaluzhnyy

Monday, 28 February 2022, 20:24

Russian invaders began to use Ukrainian symbols to mislead Ukrainians.

Source: Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Facebook

Quote of Zaluzhnyy: "For the purpose of misleading, the aggressor uses the state symbols of Ukraine. Ukrainian flags are hung on columns of Russian military equipment. Such cases are observed in the settlement of Peremoha, Nova Basan of the Kyiv region, and on the Krasnostav – Nizhyn highway of the Chernihiv region".

Details: Cases where the enemy hangs a white flag on his vehicle, ostensibly in order to surrender, are also fixed. After arriving at Ukrainian positions, Russian troops began to open fire to kill.

Zaluzhnyy stressed that such actions of the enemy are another vile violation of International Humanitarian Law.

