Kyiv Oblast struck twice overnight, Ukrainian air defence activated

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 25 August 2022, 08:05

Russian forces carried out a rocket attack on the Vyshhorod district in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 24-25 August. Two rockets struck the area, the remaining blasts accompanied the working of the Ukrainian air defence system. [It is yet unclear whether the Russians used missiles or rockets in this attack as both are denoted by the same Ukrainian word, raketa - ed.]

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kuleba: "The enemy fired rockets on one of the hromadas [amalgamated territorial communities] in the Vyshhorod district [of Kyiv Oblast] overnight. Two [rockets] struck [the area].

As of this morning, there are no civilian casualties or fatalities. There were no fires, and no residential buildings or infrastructure facilities were damaged. We are continuing to inspect the affected area.

The remaining blasts heard by the local residents [accompanied] our air defence systems [firing]."

Details: Kuleba once again urged the residents of Kyiv Oblast to heed the air-raid sirens and hide in shelters.

Kuleba first reported about explosions in the Vyshhorod district at 03:42.

Air-raid sirens warned of air raids in Kyiv Oblast between 02:48 and 03:35 on the night of 24-25 August

Telegram channels reported that six explosions had occurred; the government has not specified the number of rockets that landed.

