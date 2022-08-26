All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine urges IAEA and UN to come to Zaporizhzhia NPP and look at Russian weapons

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 26 August 2022, 08:23

OLENA ROSHCHINA — FRIDAY, 26 AUGUST, 2022, 08:23

Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine, has called on the IAEA and the UN to organise a joint mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to monitor nuclear safety there, as well as the use of weapons by Russian troops at the NPP.

Source: Herman Halushchenko on Facebook

Quote from Halushchenko: "I would like to once again appeal to the international community: a joint mission of the IAEA and the UN to the ZNPP should have a mandate not only to study nuclear safety standards, but also to look at external security components, primarily those related to weapons and their use by the Russian military on and near the plant.

The ZNPP must be freed from occupation and demilitarised as a matter of urgency, as this is the only way for Europe to sleep peacefully and not be afraid of nuclear clouds in its sky."

Details: Halushchenko noted that on 25 August, for the first time in its history, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the power grid, and that the Russian occupation forces had triggered changes in the stability of the plant's operation by firing on the area around the ZNPP.

The minister said that the professionalism of Ukrainian power engineers has protected the world from possible catastrophic consequences.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"The presence of Russian military personnel at and near the ZNPP, and the fact that their further actions cannot be foreseen, is a constant trigger for a possible nuclear catastrophe," he stressed.

Background:

  • The occupiers began to attack ZNPP at the beginning of August. The Russians captured ZNPP on 4 March, and from where they are firing on Nikopol, which is located on the other side of the Kakhovka Reservoir. The parties blame each other for the attacks of the ZNPP. Firing threatens a nuclear catastrophe.
  • On 25 August, for the first time in its history, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the power grid. Dmytro Orlov, mayor of Enerhodar, said that this happened after an attack, while Energoatom said that it was fires that caused it. Later, the IAEA reported that the ZNPP had restored its connection to the fourth line of communication with the Ukrainian grid, but all six power units had been disconnected.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Become our patron, support our work!

Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea

Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Ukrainian tactical aircraft hit Russian air defences and concentrations of troops – Operational Command Pivden (South)

Zelenskyy describes what would help change the situation on front in favour of Ukraine

Another power unit at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant now reconnected to Ukrainian power grid

Minister Vereshchuk names Ukrainian oblasts where mandatory evacuation to take place

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia transfers batch of heavy military vehicles to Crimea
10:16
Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy 3 UAVs and helicopter of occupiers
09:52
Russians lose 3 more tanks and 250 soldiers
08:56
Russian forces intensify firing on eastern front – Luhansk Oblast Military Administration
08:31
Russians kill two more civilians in Bakhmut
07:51
Intense overnight attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast by Russian forces: damage confirmed
07:19
Ukrainian Armed Forces bust and eliminate Russian reconnaissance group – General Staff report
06:20
Russian attacks forces strike city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast 16 times
03:45
Russian forces kill woman and her 2 children in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Oblast Military Administration
02:46
Russian rockets hit central Kharkiv – Kharkiv Mayor
All News