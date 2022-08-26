All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force: despite Russia sending helicopters to Ukraine’s borders, there is no need to worry

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 26 August 2022, 12:58

There are currently more than 400 Russian planes and about 360 combat helicopters near the borders of Ukraine; Russia’s helicopter units have increased in number, but the Ukrainian Air Force sees no reason to panic.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, on air during the 24/7 national joint telecast

Quote from Ihnat: "Russia is not concentrating planes and helicopters on the border of Ukraine; this amount of aviation was kept in Russian airfields even before the invasion: there were 450 planes and 250 helicopters.

Despite the fact that more than 200 planes and more than 200 helicopters have already been shot down, Russia is simply replenishing aviation stocks destroyed by our Air Defence units, and thus somewhat increasing the helicopter presence near the borders of Ukraine. Currently, there are 360 helicopters: 165 are attack helicopters and the rest are for military transport.

The use of the word ‘concentration’ [of military aviation – ed.] is unnecessary here. These aircraft have been there and in accordance with the tasks the Russian army set for themselves, the equipment is rotated and moved around our borders."

Details: This is the way the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Forces commented on the information announced the day before, that there are more than 400 combat aircraft and 360 helicopters around the borders of Ukraine.

Ihnat stressed that Russia uses dozens of airfields on its territory, on the territory of Belarus and on the occupied territories of Ukraine for attacks on Ukraine.

He also suggested that Russia has up to 4,000 aircraft of various types that have been there since the collapse of the USSR, but Ukraine has only about 1,000 since the same event.

However, Western sanctions will prevent Russia from manufacturing modern equipment and weapons in the future, Ihnat said.

