Borrell calls the situation around the ZNPP "extremely concerning"

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs, demands that the Russian Federation ensure the unhindered repair of power lines and the full connection of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the Ukrainian electricity grid.

Situation around #ZaporizhzhiaNuclearPowerPlant remains extremely concerning.



Russia must ensure unhindered repair of damaged power lines and full reconnection to the Ukrainian electricity grid. @iaeaorg experts must finally be allowed to travel to the facility. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 26, 2022

Quote: "The situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains extremely concerning.

Russia must ensure unhindered repair of damaged power lines and full reconnection to the Ukrainian electricity grid.

IAEA experts must finally be allowed to travel to the facility."

On 25 August, for the first time in history, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was completely disconnected from the power grid. Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Enerhodar, said that it happened after the shelling, and Energoatom said that the disconnection was caused by fires. Later, the IAEA reported that the ZNPP had restored the connection to the fourth power line of the energy system of Ukraine, but all 6 power units remained disconnected.

