Occupiers who survived Lyman flee to Shchastia

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 3 October 2022, 09:53

Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has said that  during the liberation, Russian occupiers fled from Lyman in Donetsk Oblast to the city of Shchastia in Luhansk Oblast. 

Source: Serhii Haidai on Telegram

Quote from Haidai: "Wounded Russians arrive at medical facilities in Starobilsk every day. They even set up a checkpoint near one of the hospitals.

Some survivors in Lyman were a little lucky - they managed to escape further away, to Shchastia.

On 30 September, a convoy of civilian cars and minibuses carrying more than 200 servicemen from the 2nd Army Corps of the Russian troops  was discovered in the vicinity of this city."

Details: The city of Shchastya, occupied this year, is located 24 km from Luhansk.

Haidai said that the occupiers were complaining that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are allegedly preventing them from "creating a defensive line in Kreminna".

The Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration reported that Ukrainian Defence Forces aircraft carried out seven strikes on 2 October.

It was confirmed that a command post, five locations where Russian weapons and military equipment were concentrated, as well as a Russian anti-aircraft missile system were hit.

In addition, Ukrainian air defence units shot down a Ka-52 helicopter, an Su-25 attack aircraft and eight unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Over the past 24 hours, targets hit by Ukrainian rocket and artillery forces include 2 command posts, 14 areas where manpower, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, 3 storage points containing ammunition and fuel and lubricants, as well as 8 other important facilities belonging to the aggressors.

Attacks by the Russian forces were repulsed near the settlements of Zaitseve, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Odradivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Nevelske and Pervomaiske.

The Russians attacked the following settlements:

  • on the Kramatorsk front: Novosadove, Bilohorivka, Terny, Yampil, Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne;
  • on the Bakhmut front: Fedorivka, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Odradivka, Zaitseve, Toretsk, Maiorsk, Nelipivka, Yurivka, Klishchiivka, Niu-York.

Background:

  • On 1 October, it became known that Lyman (Donetsk Oblast) had been liberated and on 2 October that it had been completely mopped up [from Russian soldiers].
  • On 2 October, the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Torske near Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, located on the road to Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast.

