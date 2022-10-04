Medvedev comments on Elon Musk's tweets: "Good job"

All Sections
Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 4 October 2022, 02:11
Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has commented on a tweet from American billionaire Elon Musk regarding Russian-occupied Crimea.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote from Medvedev: "Good job, Musk. Worthy of being promoted to an honorary officer rank. It’s true to say that Eustace has cracked the code early on. His next post will be something along the lines of ‘Ukraine is an artificial state’."

Details: The phrase "Eustace to Alex" comes from a [1970s Soviet Russian - ed.] TV movie called "Seventeen Moments of Spring". "Eustace" is the operational pseudonym of Colonel Isayev (Max Otto von Stierlitz) [the main character in the series].

Background: 

  • Elon Musk has offered his Twitter followers a poll in which he states his position on Russia's annexation of Crimea.
  • In the post, Musk sets out his vision of how to achieve "peace between Ukraine and Russia" without taking into account the real state of affairs: "Ukraine - Russia Peace: 1) Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is the will of the people. 2) Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). 3) Water supply to Crimea assured."
  • In response to Elon Musk's controversial Twitter poll, President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted his own poll: Which Elon Musk do you like more? One who supports Ukraine, or one who supports Russia?

