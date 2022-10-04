All Sections
Residents of major cities in Luhansk Oblast need to evacuate due to Ukrainian army's counteroffensive

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 13:34

Residents of big cities in Luhansk Oblast will soon be asked to evacuate ahead of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; it’s best for them not to spend the upcoming winter in large cities, Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, announced.

Source: Haidai on Telegram

Quote: "Soon, we will ask people to leave major cities for other localities where they can wait out the counteroffensive.

After liberation, we will not allow people to enter major cities such as Rubizhne, Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk. It is impossible to start the heating season there; everything is broken. Even with all the financial possibilities, the restoration of heating systems will take several months. People may be able to return to check on their apartments, but they can't stay for the winter."

Details: Haidai explained that in Rubizhne, the situation is better because a few years ago the local authorities managed to decentralise the heating system there. 

Background: In August, the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine reported that it had planned mandatory evacuation –  not only in Donetsk Oblast, but also in other regions of Ukraine where fighting was taking place.

