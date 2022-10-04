Occupiers hit Sumy Oblast, 25 strikes detected

STANISLAV POHORILOV — TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 21:36

Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, has reported the occupiers’ attacks on three hromadas [hromada - an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] in the region with self-propelled artillery units.

Source: Zhyvytskyi on Telegram

Advertisement:

Quote: "Over the reported period of time, Russians hit territories of the Yunakivka, Khotin, and Bilopillia hromadas. There were 25 strikes from self-propelled artillery units in total."

Details: He has clarified that there have been no injuries or damage to buildings.

Previously: During the day of 3 October, Russians shelled the border area in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!