Occupiers hit Sumy Oblast, 25 strikes detected

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 4 October 2022, 21:36
Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, has reported the occupiers’ attacks on three hromadas [hromada - an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] in the region with self-propelled artillery units.

Source: Zhyvytskyi on Telegram

Quote: "Over the reported period of time, Russians hit territories of the Yunakivka, Khotin, and Bilopillia hromadas. There were 25 strikes from self-propelled artillery units in total."

Details: He has clarified that there have been no injuries or damage to buildings.

Previously: During the day of 3 October, Russians shelled the border area in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

