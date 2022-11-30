All Sections
Over 720 injured Russian soldiers hospitalised in Donetsk during past week

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 30 November 2022, 07:32

More than 720 Russian military personnel were hospitalised with injuries in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk over the course of the past week.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Over the course of the past week, more than 720 military personnel from units of Russian occupation forces were hospitalised with injuries in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk."

Details: The General Staff also reported that Russian forces in the occupied city of Horlivka (Donetsk Oblast) have turned a local hospital into a military one. They have barred civilians from using the hospital and only allow medical staff to interact with the injured or sick soldiers.

