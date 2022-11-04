Invaders close Kherson for curfew, then immediately cancel it

T

Kirill Stremousov, one of the so-called heads of the occupying "administration" of the city of Kherson, said that a round-the-clock curfew was being declared in occupied Kherson. But only half an hour later he deleted the message and issued a new one that there are "no restrictions" in the city.

Source: Stremousov on Telegram

Quote from Stremousov: "A curfew has been declared in the city of Kherson, which will last 24 hours – around the clock. Only so that we can defend our city."

Details: Russian media quoted the Russian-appointed puppet leader extensively about the round-the-clock curfew, but later in Stremousov's Telegram message, the post was replaced with a new one, from which the quote about the curfew was deleted.

Стремоусов заявив, що в Херсоні оголосили цілодобову комендантську годину. Але згодом цей пост замінили на новий – у ньому вже немає згадки про комендантську pic.twitter.com/BBLGZAVog4 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) November 4, 2022

In the new video message, only the collaborator's appeal remains to leave the city in order "not to become a target for the Nazis."

Later, Stremousov published a new video in which he stated that the curfew was still in force, but it was announced not for residents, but for "SRG [sabotage-reconnaissance group] and fascist collaborators."

Background:

Earlier, the media had reported that following the recent successes of Ukraine’s Armed Forces in liberating Kherson Oblast, the Russian occupiers have been transferring their military equipment and personnel from the right bank of the Dnipro River to the left bank.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the residents of Kherson should be "evacuated" from the city.

Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, does not rule out that the Russian invaders may retreat from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Kirill Stremousov, one of the so-called heads of the occupying "administration" of the city of Kherson, announced that the Russian forces are likely to retreat to the left bank of the Dnipro river.

Sky News reported, citing Western officials, that Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to come under increasing pressure from nationalist hardline supporters in response to the expected withdrawal of the occupying forces from the key city of Kherson.

