Border guards destroyed occupiers’ dugout in Donetsk region

Members of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed fortifications of the occupiers with personnel inside in the Donetsk region.

Source: Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: A few days ago, the border guards’ aerial reconnaissance reportedly detected a concentration of Russian infantry and their fortifications in one of their patrol areas. The border guard mortar unit was tasked with killing the occupiers.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine launched a few dozen anti-infantry high-explosive mortars on the positions of the occupiers.

A Russian dugout with personnel who had hid there during the mortar attack was destroyed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!