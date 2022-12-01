Media shows Russian fortifications near Bakhmut

The Russians have built fortifications near the village of Volodymyrivka, which is located near the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Radio Svoboda with reference to the photo provided by the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Fortifications of the Russian troops near Volodymyrivka."

Details: Radio Svoboda has clarified that the village near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, is occupied by Russians.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!