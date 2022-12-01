All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Crime is down: Ukrainian police shares details about situation durian week-long blackout

Iryna BalachukThursday, 1 December 2022, 08:22
Crime is down: Ukrainian police shares details about situation durian week-long blackout

Ihor Klymenko, Head of the National Police of Ukraine, has reported that during the week of the emergency shutdown of electricity, from 23 to 30 November, the level of crime in Ukraine decreased.

Source: the National Police of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Klymenko: "Since 23 November, when Russian missiles caused further damage to critical infrastructure facilities, the police increased the number of police officers on the streets and increased security measures on the roads of the settlements.

Advertisement:

We have results. The number of crimes registered from 23 to 30 November decreased by 16% compared to the week before last."

Details: Head of the National Police has noted that fraud reports decreased by 24%, vehicle theft by 23%, stealing by 7%, robbery by 3%.

There were also 13% fewer road accidents and 22% fewer car accidents in which people were injured.

Deaths on the roads during the blackout week decreased by 5%.

Klymenko has assured that law enforcement officers continue to work, the situation in the country is under control, and residents of Ukraine can always charge their gadgets and warm up in police stations.

Background:

On 28 November, Andrii Nebytov, Head of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, reported that during mass blackouts in the oblast, the number of police patrols was doubled, resulting in a decrease of crime compared to previous periods.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: