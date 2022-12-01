All Sections
Crime is down: Ukrainian police shares details about situation durian week-long blackout

Iryna BalachukThursday, 1 December 2022, 09:22

Ihor Klymenko, Head of the National Police of Ukraine, has reported that during the week of the emergency shutdown of electricity, from 23 to 30 November, the level of crime in Ukraine decreased.

Source: the National Police of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Klymenko: "Since 23 November, when Russian missiles caused further damage to critical infrastructure facilities, the police increased the number of police officers on the streets and increased security measures on the roads of the settlements.

We have results. The number of crimes registered from 23 to 30 November decreased by 16% compared to the week before last."

Details: Head of the National Police has noted that fraud reports decreased by 24%, vehicle theft by 23%, stealing by 7%, robbery by 3%.

There were also 13% fewer road accidents and 22% fewer car accidents in which people were injured.

Deaths on the roads during the blackout week decreased by 5%.

Klymenko has assured that law enforcement officers continue to work, the situation in the country is under control, and residents of Ukraine can always charge their gadgets and warm up in police stations.

Background:

On 28 November, Andrii Nebytov, Head of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, reported that during mass blackouts in the oblast, the number of police patrols was doubled, resulting in a decrease of crime compared to previous periods.

