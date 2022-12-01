Russian Foreign Minister imagined OSCE helps aim strikes on Luhansk and Donetsk

Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, has stated that OSCE representatives allegedly took part in the aiming of fire on the occupied cities of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Source: Lavrov at a press conference on 1 December



Quote from Lavrov: "The facts of the OSCE's participation in the aiming of fire on Luhansk and Donetsk were revealed."

Details: At the same time, the head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs simply shared his guesses on the matter, but he could not provide the evidence of the alleged aiming of strikes by OSCE participants.

