Russian Foreign Minister imagined OSCE helps aim strikes on Luhansk and Donetsk
Thursday, 1 December 2022, 10:59
Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, has stated that OSCE representatives allegedly took part in the aiming of fire on the occupied cities of Luhansk and Donetsk.
Source: Lavrov at a press conference on 1 December
Quote from Lavrov: "The facts of the OSCE's participation in the aiming of fire on Luhansk and Donetsk were revealed."
Details: At the same time, the head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs simply shared his guesses on the matter, but he could not provide the evidence of the alleged aiming of strikes by OSCE participants.
Background:
- On 1 July, the OSCE closed the Office of the Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine due to the veto of the Russian Federation, which did not agree to the extension of its mandate.
- In September, the so-called "Supreme Court" of the "LPR" [self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic - ed.] sentenced two employees of the Organization for Security Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to 13 years of imprisonment "for treason".
- In November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised the Organization for Security Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) for not being sufficiently involved in efforts to force Russia to end its war against Ukraine.
