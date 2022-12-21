Powerful explosion thunder in occupied Mariupol

A powerful explosion thundered in Russian-occupied Mariupol on 21 December after which two Russian helicopters headed towards occupied Berdiansk.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, Advisor to the Mayor of Maruipol, on Telegram

Quote: "A powerful explosion occurred in Mariupol at about 14:00, with the epicentre in the area of Kuprin Street. The blast wave was heard in several districts of the city.

Immediately after the explosion, helicopters appeared over the city, flying towards Berdiansk at a high altitude. Some of them released heat traps."

Details: Andriushchenko has added that the details are being updated.

