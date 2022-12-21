Powerful explosion thunder in occupied Mariupol

A powerful explosion thundered in Russian-occupied Mariupol on 21 December after which two Russian helicopters headed towards occupied Berdiansk.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, Advisor to the Mayor of Maruipol, on Telegram

Quote: "A powerful explosion occurred in Mariupol at about 14:00, with the epicentre in the area of Kuprin Street. The blast wave was heard in several districts of the city.

Advertisement:

Immediately after the explosion, helicopters appeared over the city, flying towards Berdiansk at a high altitude. Some of them released heat traps."

Details: Andriushchenko has added that the details are being updated.

