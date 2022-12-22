All Sections
Patriot systems and other agreements: Zelensky sums up results of his visit to USA

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 December 2022, 18:29

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he is returning from the USA with a good result, and in addition to the decision on the supply of the Patriot air defence systems, there are other agreements that will help Ukraine.            

Source: Zelenskyy’s address; website of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "We are returning from Washington, and we are coming with good results. With something that will really help. When we say ‘patriots’ in Ukraine and the United States, we equally mean the protection of the state and people. This issue has been settled for Ukraine." 

Details: Zelenskyy has added that there are other agreements, but promised to tell about them later. He also said that on the way he met Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland, and thanked him for helping the Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy also greeted the power engineers and said that new agreements will also help them.

Background:

On Wednesday, 21 December, Antony Blinken, the United States Secretary of State, officially announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine in the amount of US$1.85 billion, which includes the transfer of the Patriot air defence system.

